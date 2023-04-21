Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

