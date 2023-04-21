Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s current price.

CPE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 3.7 %

CPE opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $34,358,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 566,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $19,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.