Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.
Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $172.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
