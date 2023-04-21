Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $172.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after buying an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $333,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,956,000 after buying an additional 949,063 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

