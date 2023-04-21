Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.41

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.41 and traded as high as C$10.90. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$10.89, with a volume of 201,034 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.41.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.07). Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of C$382.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.4198175 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently -62.96%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

