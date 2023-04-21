Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.51 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities set a C$162.00 target price on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 target price on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$163.31.

TSE:CNR opened at C$165.28 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$137.26 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.862 dividend. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

