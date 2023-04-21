Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

