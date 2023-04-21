Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.81 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -387.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

