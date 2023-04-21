CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading Down 20.6%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 20.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 108,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,362% from the average session volume of 7,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

CCA Industries Trading Down 20.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

CCA Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.