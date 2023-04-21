Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $43.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,517,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after buying an additional 72,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 485,604 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,669,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,767,000 after purchasing an additional 58,088 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.