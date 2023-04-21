CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 1,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 47,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

