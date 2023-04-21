CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

CF stock opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.03. CF Industries has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 894,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 48.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,208,000 after acquiring an additional 560,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after acquiring an additional 544,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.