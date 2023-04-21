Changebridge Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Shares Down 0.4%

Changebridge Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 75 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Changebridge Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Changebridge Select Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Changebridge Select Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Changebridge Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.88% of Changebridge Select Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Changebridge Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

