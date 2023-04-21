Chardan Capital Cuts Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target to $17.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.70 target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,609.07% and a negative net margin of 11,316.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.