Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,430 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 23.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CIM opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $187.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.95%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

