China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 178,234 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

China Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.62.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

