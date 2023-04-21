Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) were up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.30 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 63.10 ($0.78). Approximately 1,406,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,419,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.70 ($0.75).

Chrysalis Investments Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £375.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10.

About Chrysalis Investments

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

