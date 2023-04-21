Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.93

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.93 and traded as high as $35.57. Chuy’s shares last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 88,883 shares.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

