Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Cincinnati Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.43% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal banking, lending, and business banking services. It operates principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cincinnati Federal. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.