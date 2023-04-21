Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.78

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.78 and traded as high as C$8.84. Cineplex shares last traded at C$8.77, with a volume of 72,768 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.78. The firm has a market cap of C$555.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$343.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4960806 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

