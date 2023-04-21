Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.78

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.78 and traded as high as C$8.84. Cineplex shares last traded at C$8.77, with a volume of 72,768 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Cineplex Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.78. The firm has a market cap of C$555.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Stories
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.