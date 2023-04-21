CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CION Investment in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CION opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $530.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.36.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

