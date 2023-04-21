Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,032.95

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,032.95 ($37.53) and traded as high as GBX 3,095 ($38.30). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,095 ($38.30), with a volume of 152,099 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,740 ($46.28) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,032.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £948.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Clarkson Increases Dividend

Clarkson Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Clarkson’s payout ratio is 3,780.49%.

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.