Clarus Group Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -387.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.