Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Shares Up 13.1%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.64. 3,480,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 1,021,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, including binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

Further Reading

