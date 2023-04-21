Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 435.71% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clearside Biomedical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

