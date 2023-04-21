Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

