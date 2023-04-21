Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.67% from the company’s current price.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COEP opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Coeptis Therapeutics
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.