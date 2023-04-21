Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Coeptis Therapeutics alerts:

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COEP opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

(Get Rating)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.