Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Stock Price Down 0%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Colicity Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Get Colicity alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colicity

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Colicity by 32.2% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Colicity by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 422,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Colicity by 103.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 415,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 211,584 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Colicity during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Colicity during the third quarter valued at about $130,000.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.