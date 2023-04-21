Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.24% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.83 million, a P/E ratio of -30.86, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,025 shares of company stock worth $1,996,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.
