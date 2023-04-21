Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.83 million, a P/E ratio of -30.86, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,025 shares of company stock worth $1,996,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

