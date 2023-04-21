Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.85. 29,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Color Star Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCW. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Color Star Technology by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Color Star Technology by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.