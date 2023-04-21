Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Trading Down 3.4%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 183,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 406,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Columbia Care Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Columbia Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.