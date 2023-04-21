Comerica Bank Buys 3,316 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4,238.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

OSBC opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $594.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.09. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

