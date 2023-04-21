Comerica Bank Has $1.48 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $129.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average is $121.61.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,471 shares of company stock worth $699,325. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

