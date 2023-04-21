Comerica Bank Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,070 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,974 shares of company stock worth $468,653. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

