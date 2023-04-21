Comerica Bank Has $1.54 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Comerica Bank cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $20.36 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

UBS Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.