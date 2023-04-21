Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Teradata by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 30,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Teradata by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $39.91 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

