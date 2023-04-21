Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Kennametal by 2,888.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE:KMT opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Stories

