Comerica Bank Purchases 45 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $93,936,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 238,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $322.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.73. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.85.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

