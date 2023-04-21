Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after purchasing an additional 729,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 44.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.