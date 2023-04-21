Comerica Bank Sells 3,237 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 6.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rogers by 78.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rogers by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $159.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $273.93.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. Rogers had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

