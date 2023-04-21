Comerica Bank Sells 8,495 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,099,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,778 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,936,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $101,464.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

