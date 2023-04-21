Community Bank N.A. Acquires 2,087 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $412.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.