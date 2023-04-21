COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 842,517 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 397,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $404.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About COMPASS Pathways



COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

