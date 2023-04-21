Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

