Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $419.89 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $445.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $428.50 and its 200-day moving average is $415.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

