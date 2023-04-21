Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCD. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of RCD opened at $127.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $103.95 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

