Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $18.76.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

