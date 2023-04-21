ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta expects that the energy producer will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

