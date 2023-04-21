Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.66 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

