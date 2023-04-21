Contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) & Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Truist Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $25.36 billion 1.75 $6.26 billion $4.43 7.56 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $204.59 million 3.71 $75.09 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Truist Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 1 8 7 0 2.38 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Truist Financial presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Truist Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 24.69% 12.53% 1.27% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Truist Financial beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking. The Corporate and Commercial Banking segment consists of Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Community Banking and Commercial Real Estate. The Insurance Holdings segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits and life insurance to businesses and individuals and also provides small business and corporate services, such as workers compensation and professional liability, as well as surety coverage and title insurance. It offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer fi

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, CA.

