Contrasting FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FOXO Technologies and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 34.72 -$95.25 million N/A N/A Citizens $232.52 million 0.46 -$6.64 million ($0.13) -16.46

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Citizens’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Citizens has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78% Citizens -2.85% -10.21% -0.41%

Volatility & Risk

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FOXO Technologies beats Citizens on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents. The Home Service Insurance segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle- and lower-income markets. The company was founded by Harold Eugene Riley in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

